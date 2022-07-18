Natrona County Arrest Log (7/13/22 – 7/17/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austen Bagner -- Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Atten, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Revoke Reg/If No Insurance, Careless Driving 1st Offense

Daniel Collesano -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Micheal Crow -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

David Decator -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brittney Erb -- Criminal Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply x2, Fail to Appear

Andrew Fletcher -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply

Emily Gettelman -- Fail to Comply

Robert Hathaway -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Ryan Heidekrueger -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Christopher Hicks -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Paul Hilburn -- Serve Jail Time

Jarrett Kellch -- Probation Revocation

Victoria King -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ross Lopez -- Violate Protection Order

Lance McClure -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Tory McMillen -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Interfere With Peace Officer, Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Angry, Parking Prohibited on Controlled-Access, No or Defective Rear Vision Mirror, Failure to Display Valid License Plates, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle 1st Offense

Glenna McPherson -- Criminal Trespass

Lennace Miller -- Contract Hold/billing

Chad Mulloy -- DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device, Stop or Yield Sign, Complaint Auto Insurance, Seat Belt Required

Joseph Murphy -- Criminal Warrant

Eric Nechochea -- Attempt and Conspire - Felony x3, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Distribute Controlled Substance Without Order Form x3, Vehicle Exceed 65 MPH on Paved Roadway (6+ M

Ross Nutter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Steve Ordonez -- Attempt and Conspire - Felony x3, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Distribute Controlled Substance Without Order Form x3

Randy Overman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls, Interfere With Peace Officer

John Pearce -- Hold for probation and Parole, Hold for Casper Muni Court

Johnathan Perry -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Slow 20 MPH for Emergency Vehicle on 2-Lane

Kimberly Proudfoot -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Joshua Roberts -- Aggressive Solicitation-Intimidation

Carl Rogers -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Mark Schuessler -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

James Shores -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Mark Wayt -- Probation Revocation

Hosea White -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Possess Deadly Weapon

Levi Zitterkopf -- Trespassing

