Natrona County Arrest Log (7/12/21 – 7/14/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dewayne Burton -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Bond Revocation x2

Sherry Crimm -- Fail to Comply

Anthony Gonzalo -- Theft- $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Conspire to Commit Felony

Robert Jastren -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Stephan Mair -- Hold for probation and Parole

Robert Metzler -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Austie Miller -- Serve Jail Time

Alexander Neard -- Fail to Comply

Sierra Potenzieri -- Serve Jail Time, Hold for Mills Court

William Poutre -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sebastian Rouse -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Schirmer -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere w/ Emergency Calls

Trinity St John -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Conspire to Commit Felony, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less