Natrona County Arrest Log (7/12/21 – 7/14/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Dewayne Burton -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Bond Revocation x2
Sherry Crimm -- Fail to Comply
Anthony Gonzalo -- Theft- $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Conspire to Commit Felony
Robert Jastren -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Stephan Mair -- Hold for probation and Parole
Robert Metzler -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Insurance violation-No current Liability
Austie Miller -- Serve Jail Time
Alexander Neard -- Fail to Comply
Sierra Potenzieri -- Serve Jail Time, Hold for Mills Court
William Poutre -- Hold for probation and Parole
Sebastian Rouse -- Hold for probation and Parole
Christopher Schirmer -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere w/ Emergency Calls
Trinity St John -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Conspire to Commit Felony, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less