Natrona County Arrest Log (7/11/22 – 7/13/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Calvin Aubin -- Fail to Comply
- Robby Hamlin -- Larceny
- Timothy Hamre -- Criminal Warrant
- Jeremy Harris -- Criminal Warrant, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Marijuana-Possession
- William Justis -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Cody McLendon -- Hold for WSP
- Jacob Myron -- Fail to Appear
- Christina Pavey -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kathleen Roach -- Hold for probation and Parole
- John Shotgun -- Camping Restricted in the City
- Tyler Sims -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Ronnie Smith -- DUS-Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Bessie Sotelo -- Fail to Comply x2
- Jack Taber -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked
- Gwen Timm -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Cody Urbanski -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, III
- Heath Whiting -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Brook Wilson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault and Battery With Deadly Weapon
A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident"
Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.