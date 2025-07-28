Natrona County Arrest Log (07/25/25 – 07/28/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jason Groff, 60 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude
Cody Curran, 33 - DWUI, Open Container
Matthew Collins, 40 - DUI
Kenneth Avey, 67 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Failure to Appear
Lisa Bennett, 30 - Serve Jail Time
Donald Overfield, 60 - Failure to Appear
Justin Pedersen, 27 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest/Interference
Tiffany Quiroz, 39 - Failure to Comply
Aiden Scott, 19 - NCIC Hit
Mia Brown, 25 - Criminal Warrant
Johnathan Gorman, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Theodore Hansen, 52 - Failure to Appear
CHarles Vanderpool, 60 - DWUI
William Shay, 56 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold
Endre Wass, 18 - Failure to Appear, Serve Jail Time
Eliseo Corono-Cabezas, 46 - Driver's License, immigration Hold
Alcides Cabezas-Olivia, 26 - Immigration Hold
Derek Connolly, 32 - Domestic Assault, DWUI, Open COntainer
Milo Spethman, 48 - Domestic Battery
Jason Gale, 21 - Marijuana Possession
7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino