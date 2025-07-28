Natrona County Arrest Log (07/25/25 – 07/28/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jason Groff, 60 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude

Cody Curran, 33 - DWUI, Open Container

Matthew Collins, 40 - DUI

Kenneth Avey, 67 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Failure to Appear

Lisa Bennett, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Donald Overfield, 60 - Failure to Appear

Justin Pedersen, 27 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest/Interference

Tiffany Quiroz, 39 - Failure to Comply

Aiden Scott, 19 - NCIC Hit

Mia Brown, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Johnathan Gorman, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Theodore Hansen, 52 - Failure to Appear

CHarles Vanderpool, 60 - DWUI

William Shay, 56 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold

Endre Wass, 18 - Failure to Appear, Serve Jail Time

Eliseo Corono-Cabezas, 46 - Driver's License, immigration Hold

Alcides Cabezas-Olivia, 26 - Immigration Hold

Derek Connolly, 32 - Domestic Assault, DWUI, Open COntainer

Milo Spethman, 48 - Domestic Battery

Jason Gale, 21 - Marijuana Possession

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons Items that can pose a risk to the prison environment or threaten the security of the facility. This can include illegal items that can cause harm (e.g., drugs and weapons) or items that are prohibited within the secure area of the facility (e.g., cell phones). Individuals convicted in the federal system of providing or possessing contraband in prison are punished accordingly.

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

See more at www.ussc.gov. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service During his career K9 Archer is credited with over 500 Deployments, the arrest of over 100 suspects, he ensured the peaceful surrender of 10 suspects during patrol deployments, had a tracking record totaling over 8 miles, and completed 2,168 training hours. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM