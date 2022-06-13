Natrona County Arrest Log (6/8/22 – 6/12/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marissa Allen -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Yolanda Barrera -- Fail to Appear
- Christopher Blevins -- NCIC Hit, Contract Hold/billing
- Alfred Brown -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension
- Logan Corominas -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Colton Frye -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Cameron Hatch -- Speed too Fast, Attempt to Elude, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, DWUS
- Joseph Herrera -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Lenward Hicks -- Criminal Warrant
- Latoya Lewis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Patrick Little -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Glenna McPherson -- Criminal Trespass
- Steven Moyer -- Serve Jail Time
- Chad Mulloy -- Fail to Appear x2
- Casey Neal -- Criminal Warrant
- Gary Papke -- Violate Protection Order, Criminal Entry, Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Poulos -- Theft - $1,000 or More
- Joshua Roberts -- Criminal Warrant
- Travis Schaub -- Trespassing
- Jerry Shrock -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Solana Sisneros -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- David Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Bryan Smith -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- James Stewart -- Fail to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offender, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Criminal Warrant
- Shakota Stinson -- Serve Jail Time
- Connor Tubridy -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I
- Hosea White -- Hold for Probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Charlette Whiteman Bearing -- Fail to Comply
- Richard Woertman -- NCIC Hit
