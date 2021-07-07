Natrona County Arrest Log (6/30/21 – 7/7/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Austen Bagner -- Fail to Comply
Joel Barr -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Melissa Bearden -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Zachary Borden -- Fail to Comply, Interference W/PO, Criminal Warrant
Travis Bougie -- Contract Hold/billing
Jeryell Brigance -- Serve Jail Time
Jason Collins -- Fail to Comply x2
Candice Cordova-Ponce -- Criminal Warrant
Destiny Davis -- Fail to Comply
Phillip Diekemper -- Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Bond Revocation
Justo Diaz -- Fail to Comply
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Ronald Fox -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Drive Vehicle W/I Single Lane
Jeremiah Glasspoole -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive W/O Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or
Tyler Gomez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear x2
Ronald Hanson -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
Marcus Harley -- District Court Bench Warrant
Erick Hernandez -- Serve Jail Time
Kaleb Howard -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jesse Jackson -- Serve Jail Time
Willie Jones -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Stalking: Misdemeanor
Randall Keeling -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Turn at Intersections: RT Turns, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
Mercedes Kothe -- Fail to Appear
Aarron Lavering -- Hold for WSP
Zephania Martinez -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Lorraine Madison -- Trespassing
Jaelin Miller -- Interfere w/ Peace Officer, Fail to Comply
Gade Oldaker -- Hold for probation and Parole
Ian Petkosh -- Criminal Bench Warrant
Bradley Ries -- Fail to Comply
Travis Robertson -- Serve Jail Time
Carlos Salazar -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole
Patrick Schutz -- Serve Jail Time
Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Draven Stanton Gamotis -- DUI/Serious Bodily Injury - 1st Offense
Bruce Sterling -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
Tylor Stewart -- Fail to Comply
Kolby Stockman -- Burglary ;vehicle x2
Dennis Tyrrell -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense W/IN 1, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive W/O Interlock Device 1st Offense
Jennifer Wagner -- Hold for probation and Parole
Glenn Weir -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Interfere w/ Peace Officer
Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- District Court Bench Warrant
Emmarine Woody -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Take Contraband into Penal Facility
Daniel Wylie -- Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
Brockley Yohn -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle