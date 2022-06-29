Natrona County Arrest Log (6/27/22 – 6/29/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Alexander -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Steven Baros -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply x2

Tyler Bressette -- Contract Hold/billing

Loan Bulauca -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Stephanie Campbell -- Fail to Comply

David Caton -- Fail to Appear x2, Petit Larceny (Over $20.01), DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sierra Cunningham -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Robert Friday -- Contract Hold/billing

Jacob Galloway -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Craig Hopes -- Shoplifting

Adam Huffer -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III -, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jillian Jaime -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kenneth Jones -- Trespassing CPD Agency: Offence: Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Logan Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole

Talissa Littlesun -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jeremiah Marshall -- Fail to Appear

Roy Moore -- Contract Hold/billing

Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kristofer Nasife -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Brittany Neely -- Theft - $1,000 or More

Kavan Peppersack -- Hold for probation and Parole

Nathan Rhoades -- Hold for probation and Parole

Chelsea Roberts -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Interfere with Peace Officer

Leland Rohn -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole

Juan Roldan -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Run Stop Sign, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im

Salvador Salas -- Contract Hold/billing

Brent Sanborn -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Daniel Smith -- Contract Hold/billing

Janeene Staab -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Ian Treloar -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Dennis Tyrrell -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled Suspended or Revoked

Steven Woodell -- Fail to Comply x2

Payne Yellowrobe -- Public Intoxication Prohibited