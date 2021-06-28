Natrona County Arrest Log (6/23/21 – 6/28/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marc Alden -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled

Gaige Allbee -- Serve Jail Time

Alyssa Allen -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Wesley Bell -- Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Ryan Bertagnole -- District Court Bench Warrant

Kristopher Boyce -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Fail to Appear

Eric Brown -- Domestic battery, Breach of Peace

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Matthew Brown -- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency

Garrett Cestnik -- Trespassing

Jason Franke -- Reckless Endangering, Possess Deadly Weapon, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply

Jerimiah Grove -- Contract Hold/billing

Ryan Heidekrueger -- District Court Bench Warrant

Christina Houston -- Fail to Appear

Christopher Howard -- FVPA Protection Order (vii), Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Interference w/PO, Attempt to Elude, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or

Alyssa Johnson -- District Court Bench Warrant

Nicholas Kudolla -- DUI Alcohol =TO> .08% - 3RD OFF W/IN 10, DWUS, Criminal Warrant, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1ST Offense

Samantha Malcom -- Escape F/Detention, Hold For WWC

Becky McAnally -- Fail to Appear

Levi McInturff -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Hold for probation and Parole

Trey Meredith -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension

Mistie Moyer -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Joshua Nunn -- Domestic battery

Angela Obert -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Alicia Padilla -- Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit

Deandre Phillips -- Serve Jail Time

Sharon Sleep -- Trespassing, Criminal Warrant

James Taylor -- EXPC ORD Public Intoxication

Gwen Timm -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Theft - Under $1000

Lynn Tendore -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Allen Whiteplume -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Amanda Wilson -- Serve Jail Time

Kadin Wise -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Ronald Young -- Criminal Warrant