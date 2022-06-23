Natrona County Arrest Log (6/21/22 – 6/23/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Johnathan Aubin -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Mark Belanger -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Cornett -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Cottle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public
- Jeannie Crutchfield -- Fail to Comply
- John Fernandez -- Criminal Warrant
- Michael Fuson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Cherylynn Grunwald -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Jonnassen -- DWUS
- Jeremiah Kemme -- Serve Jail Time
- Nicholas McCord -- 3rd Degree Arson
- Rachael Mead -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Joseph Miller -- Domestic Battery, Strangulation of Household Member
- Tomi Monear -- Hold for District Court
- Emmanuel Potter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Boone Rogers -- DWUI
- Ricky Saelee -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Seivewright -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Interfere With Peace Officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, NCIC Hit
- Nelson Sims -- Fail to Appear
- Marco Siquenza -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Brittany Spaulding -- Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Teel -- Hold for probation and Parole
