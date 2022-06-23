Natrona County Arrest Log (6/21/22 – 6/23/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Aubin -- Hold for probation and Parole

Mark Belanger -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Cornett -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Cottle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public

Jeannie Crutchfield -- Fail to Comply

John Fernandez -- Criminal Warrant

Michael Fuson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Cherylynn Grunwald -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Jonnassen -- DWUS

Jeremiah Kemme -- Serve Jail Time

Nicholas McCord -- 3rd Degree Arson

Rachael Mead -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Hold for Casper Muni Court

Joseph Miller -- Domestic Battery, Strangulation of Household Member

Tomi Monear -- Hold for District Court

Emmanuel Potter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Boone Rogers -- DWUI

Ricky Saelee -- District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Seivewright -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Interfere With Peace Officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, NCIC Hit

Nelson Sims -- Fail to Appear

Marco Siquenza -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Brittany Spaulding -- Serve Jail Time

Daniel Teel -- Hold for probation and Parole