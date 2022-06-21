Natrona County Arrest Log (6/15/22 – 6/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Arket -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Bond Revocation

Gabriel Brown -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dudley C Bearing -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Gabriel Carrasco -- Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Reckless Driving, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle

Jennifer Carey -- Fail to Comply

Tasha Chavez -- Fail to Comply

Tyson Dines -- Hold for District Court

Joshua Flury -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Matthew Fogle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Amber Garcia -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Appear

Jessica Hannemann -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Hill -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

John Hoar -- Fail to Appear

Ricky Huber -- Hold for WSP

Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole

Isaac Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole

William Lee -- Fail to Comply, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II

Dawn Lemley -- District Court Bench Warrant

Serge Mahoza -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kaij Mayer -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% -2nd Offense Within 10, Interfere With Peace Officer

Arthur Mitchell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Amber Mondragon -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Leo Nolen -- DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device

Cody Noonan -- Serve Jail Time

Katie Pollock -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant

Bonnie Revia -- DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Travis Robinson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Larry Roth -- NCIC Hit

Stanley Seivewright -- Fail to Comply x3

Joseph Sterling -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Interfere With Peace Officer, Fail to Report Property Damage or In

Jerry Skinner -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Cody Swingholm -- Fail to Appear

Ranson Thompson -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense Within 1

Lovera Walker -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Chad Warneke -- Theft - $1,000 or More

William Willden -- Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense, Insurance-Liability Coverage Required

Cody Wolfe -- Bond Revocation

Donald Young -- Fail to Appear