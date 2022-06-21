Natrona County Arrest Log (6/15/22 – 6/21/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Johnathan Arket -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Bond Revocation
- Gabriel Brown -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Dudley C Bearing -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure
- Gabriel Carrasco -- Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Reckless Driving, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle
- Jennifer Carey -- Fail to Comply
- Tasha Chavez -- Fail to Comply
- Tyson Dines -- Hold for District Court
- Joshua Flury -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Matthew Fogle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Amber Garcia -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Appear
- Jessica Hannemann -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- David Hill -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- John Hoar -- Fail to Appear
- Ricky Huber -- Hold for WSP
- Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Isaac Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- William Lee -- Fail to Comply, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II
- Dawn Lemley -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Serge Mahoza -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kaij Mayer -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% -2nd Offense Within 10, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Arthur Mitchell -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Amber Mondragon -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Leo Nolen -- DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device
- Cody Noonan -- Serve Jail Time
- Katie Pollock -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant
- Bonnie Revia -- DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Travis Robinson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Larry Roth -- NCIC Hit
- Stanley Seivewright -- Fail to Comply x3
- Joseph Sterling -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Interfere With Peace Officer, Fail to Report Property Damage or In
- Jerry Skinner -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Cody Swingholm -- Fail to Appear
- Ranson Thompson -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense Within 1
- Lovera Walker -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Chad Warneke -- Theft - $1,000 or More
- William Willden -- Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense, Insurance-Liability Coverage Required
- Cody Wolfe -- Bond Revocation
- Donald Young -- Fail to Appear
