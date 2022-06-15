Natrona County Arrest Log (6/13/22 – 6/15/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Keith Bormann -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jason Braham -- Burglary; Vehicle x2, Property Destruction: Under $1,000, Use Anothers Credit Card - $1,000 or More x2

Michael Brown -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply x2

Dustin Burke -- Expc Order Public Intoxication

Victor Cloninger -- Hold for probation and Parole

Benjamin Costalez -- Criminal Entry, Property Destruction: Under $1,000

Brittiney Dombek -- Serve Jail Time

Michael Guevara -- NCIC Hit

Pauline Hemicker -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -,

Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram

Melissa Holmes -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram

Gregory Jackson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ashley Moyte -- District Court Bench Warrant

Kenneth Nelson -- Serve Jail Time

Kendall Owen -- NCIC Hit

Danney Pollock -- District Court Bench Warrant

April Reed -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Desirae Smith -- Serve Jail Time

Bruce Sterling -- Serve Jail Time x2