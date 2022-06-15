Natrona County Arrest Log (6/13/22 – 6/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Keith Bormann -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jason Braham -- Burglary; Vehicle x2, Property Destruction: Under $1,000, Use Anothers Credit Card - $1,000 or More x2
- Michael Brown -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply x2
- Dustin Burke -- Expc Order Public Intoxication
- Victor Cloninger -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Benjamin Costalez -- Criminal Entry, Property Destruction: Under $1,000
- Brittiney Dombek -- Serve Jail Time
- Michael Guevara -- NCIC Hit
- Pauline Hemicker -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -,
- Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram
- Melissa Holmes -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram
- Gregory Jackson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Ashley Moyte -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Kenneth Nelson -- Serve Jail Time
- Kendall Owen -- NCIC Hit
- Danney Pollock -- District Court Bench Warrant
- April Reed -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Desirae Smith -- Serve Jail Time
- Bruce Sterling -- Serve Jail Time x2
