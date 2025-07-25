Natrona County Arrest Log (07/23/25 – 07/25/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Christina Mackay, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Geraldine Fondren, 67 - Failure to Appear
James Hoelscher, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Alicia Turner, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Giovanni Torres-Gonzalez, 20 - Immigration Hold
Shyleen Two Bulls, 36 - County Warrant/Hold
Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Andrew Clermonts, 31 - DUI, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Jenterece Watkins, 44 - Failure to Comply
Adam Wood, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Clement Eagle, 52 - Public Intoxication
Rita Lopez, 38 - Serve Jail Time
Debra Tijera, 42 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurance Violation
Jason Groff, 60 - DUI, Eluding
Ross Pointdexter, 36 - Public Intoxication
Cody Curran, 33 - DWUI, Open Container
