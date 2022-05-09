Natrona County Arrest Log (5/4/22 – 5/9/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austin Anderson -- Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing

Myles Beal -- Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, NCIC Hit, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Rusty Beeson -- Fail to Comply

Shawn Borne -- Criminal Warrant

John Brown -- Fail to Appear, Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jimmy Deniz -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ricky Doughtry -- District Court Bench Warrant

Byron Drake -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2, Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance -Pill or Cap - 3 g

Joseph Elston -- Fail to Comply

Colton Frye -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole

Jose Gallegos -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Donald Harvey -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container, Interfere With Peace Officer, Battery, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Robert Hathaway -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Treasa Haynes -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Mandelyn Hernandez -- District Court Bench Warrant

Lev Holcomb -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Jacob Johnson -- Fail to Comply

William Lee -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Lutonsky -- Violate FVPA Court Order, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession

Billy Martin -- Serve Jail Time

Ricky Moore -- Fail to Appear

Ramon Pacheco -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Kaitlynn Peeler -- Fail to Comply x2

Aeryn Reed -- Fail to Comply

Davey Reed -- Trespassing

Tyreese Reed -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Albert Reeh -- Fail to Appear

Jazmine Rehak -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jennifer Ring -- Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II,

Ross Ryan -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Open Container in Vehicle

Amanda SixFeathers -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Brittany Spaulding -- District Court Bench Warrant

Mathew Strand -- District Court Bench Warrant

Steven VenJohn -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle 1st Offense

Andrea Witman -- Fail to Comply

Chad Wounded Face -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Willie Young -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant

Kameron Young Johnson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - $1,000 or More, Theft - Under $1,000, Bond Revocation