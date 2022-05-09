Natrona County Arrest Log (5/4/22 – 5/9/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Austin Anderson -- Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing
- Myles Beal -- Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, NCIC Hit, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Rusty Beeson -- Fail to Comply
- Shawn Borne -- Criminal Warrant
- John Brown -- Fail to Appear, Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jimmy Deniz -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Ricky Doughtry -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Byron Drake -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2, Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance -Pill or Cap - 3 g
- Joseph Elston -- Fail to Comply
- Colton Frye -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole
- Jose Gallegos -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Donald Harvey -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container, Interfere With Peace Officer, Battery, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Robert Hathaway -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Treasa Haynes -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Mandelyn Hernandez -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Lev Holcomb -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Jacob Johnson -- Fail to Comply
- William Lee -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole
- Christopher Lutonsky -- Violate FVPA Court Order, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession
- Billy Martin -- Serve Jail Time
- Ricky Moore -- Fail to Appear
- Ramon Pacheco -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Kaitlynn Peeler -- Fail to Comply x2
- Aeryn Reed -- Fail to Comply
- Davey Reed -- Trespassing
- Tyreese Reed -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Albert Reeh -- Fail to Appear
- Jazmine Rehak -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Jennifer Ring -- Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II,
- Ross Ryan -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Open Container in Vehicle
- Amanda SixFeathers -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- David Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Brittany Spaulding -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Mathew Strand -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Steven VenJohn -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle 1st Offense
- Andrea Witman -- Fail to Comply
- Chad Wounded Face -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Willie Young -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant
- Kameron Young Johnson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - $1,000 or More, Theft - Under $1,000, Bond Revocation
