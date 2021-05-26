Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shelby Abell -- Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or less

Bruce Bricker -- Hold for probation and Parole

David Cotton -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within, Open Container-Sold from Drive Up Window

Braunwyn Eaby -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply x2

Craig Heckert -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Gabriel Ingles -- Serve Jail Time, Criminal Warrant

Anthony Johnson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Kylee Joreski -- Interference w/ Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -, Shoplifting, Fail to Comply

Michael Mclaughlin -- District Court Bench Warrant

Roberto Moreno -- Serve Jail Time

Parker Phillips -- Fail to Comply

Mark Pierce -- NCIC Hit

Steven Rodgers -- Criminal Warrant

James Samons -- NCIC Hit

Lucas Sanchez -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Wilson -- Hold for probation and Parole