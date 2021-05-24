NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/19/21 – 5/24/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

Get our free mobile app

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Blackley -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -

Yoana Ciriaco -- Domestic Battery

Cassandra Corbin -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Contr Subst - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst - PLANT - 3 oz or less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -

Michael Corr -- Theft - Under $1000, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Jason Hammond -- Aggr Assault & Battery w/ Deadly Weapon, Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent

Austin Harget -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Raquel Hinton -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Entry

Roger Johnson -- Fail to Appear

Tia Lawrence -- Criminal Entry

Young Chief LoneBear -- Hold for WSP

Kevin Long -- : DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Tiffany Madrid -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Michael Mayer -- Hold for WSP

Amber Miller -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -

Latoya Moore -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Breach of Peace

Jennifer Myers -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Devon Neemann -- Criminal Entry

John Thellmann -- Criminal Entry

Gregg Oler -- Fail to Comply

Brendon Rosebush -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Entry

Jeffrey Tanner -- Fail to Appear

Juan Trujillo -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Steven Ven John -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -, Controlled Sub Poss, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st Offense, DUI: CONT SUB - 4TH+ OFF W/IN 10 YRS, Compulsory Auto Insur - 1st Offense, Expired Temporary Liscene Permit/Improper, County Warrant/Hold for Agency