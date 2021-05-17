NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/14/21 – 5/17/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

Get our free mobile app

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Merissa Apodaca -- Possess Contr Subs - Powder or Crystal

John Batten -- District Court Bench Warrant, NCIC Hit

Jeryell Brigance -- District Court Bench Warrant

Robert Campbell -- Contract Hold/billing

Briananna Danielson -- EXPC ORD Interference, NCIC Hit, Forgery/Counterfeit

Samuel Fales -- NCIC Hit BLM , Fail to Comply

Brian Farmer -- Camping Restricted in the City, Trespassing

Zachary Fuhrer -- Serve Jail Time

Andrew Goswick -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Jackson -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Drive While LIC Cancelled, Suspended, Or

Enrique Hernandez-Munoz -- NCIC Hit

Johnathan Juarez -- Bond Revocation

Larry Lattimore -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Possess Contr Subst - Pill or Cap - 3 GR, Possess Contr Subst - Pill or Cap - 3 GR

Beatriz Lopez -- District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Malloy -- Fail to Comply

Joseph Manning -- Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Alissa Moeller -- Contract Hold/billing

Brian Patton -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jake Perea -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Fay Reidt -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more

Harlan Taylor -- Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Le, Possess Contr Subs - Powder or Crystal, Open Contnr Alchl/Moving Veh - 1ST Off, Interfere w/ Peace Officer

Daniel Teel -- Criminal Warrant

Jerad Williams -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency