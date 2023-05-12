Natrona County Arrest Log (5/11/23 – 5/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Preston Monsour, 33 -- Serve jail time.

Edwin Potter, 41 -- Criminal warrant.

Alva Brown, 48 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Marcus Brown, 44 -- Urinating or defecating in public, public intoxication.

Sherman Begay, 34 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

John Cresswell, 40 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Brittany Kern, 33 -- County warrant/hold for agency (x2), hold for Circuit Court, hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

Brenden Westbrook, 29 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol greater that 0.08% - second offense within 10 years; drive without interlock device - second offense.

Robin Logan, 53 -- Serve jail time.

Donald Meeks, 66 -- Contract hold.

Derrick Jonas, 36 -- Fail to comply.

Sierra Randall, 32 -- Serve jail time.

Kelly Allen, 35 -- Fail to appear (x3), hold for probation and parole, county warrant/hold for agency.

Robin Sandler, 42 -- Fail to comply.

Colton Frye, 26 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Timothy Sadler, 56 -- public intoxication.

Joseph Forkell, 23 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Jermaine Palato, 38 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

Anthon Skansberg, 35 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, county warrant/hold for agency, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Nicholas Scarbrough, 42 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

