NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/10/21 – 5/12/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Evan Armstrong -- Contract Hold/billing
Grant Bauer -- Hold for probation and Parole
Steven Birgenheier -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Appear
Joshua Crabb -- Interfere w/ Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or less
Carlos Garcia -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Karen Green -- Criminal Warrant
Jacquelyn Harris -- Hold for probation and Parole
Joshua Haworth -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insur - 1st Offense, Interfere w/ Peace Officer, Fail to Comply
Cristian Magana Mendoza -- Immigration Hold
Alec Miller -- Fail to Comply
Saul Luna-Montoya -- Criminal Warrant x2
Kaitlynn Peeler -- Probationary Court Hold
Cruz Peters -- Fail to Regis as Sex Offender - Subseque
Timothy Russell -- Hold for probation and Parole
John Thellmann -- Fail to Appear
Daniel Urbanski -- Serve Jail Time
Anthony Vanvugt -- Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal
Rene Vargas -- Criminal Warrant
Allen Whiteplume -- Fail to Appear x2