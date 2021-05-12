NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/10/21 – 5/12/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Evan Armstrong -- Contract Hold/billing

Grant Bauer -- Hold for probation and Parole

Steven Birgenheier -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Appear

Joshua Crabb -- Interfere w/ Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or less

Carlos Garcia -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Karen Green -- Criminal Warrant

Jacquelyn Harris -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joshua Haworth -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insur - 1st Offense, Interfere w/ Peace Officer, Fail to Comply

Cristian Magana Mendoza -- Immigration Hold

Alec Miller -- Fail to Comply

Saul Luna-Montoya -- Criminal Warrant x2

Kaitlynn Peeler -- Probationary Court Hold

Cruz Peters -- Fail to Regis as Sex Offender - Subseque

Timothy Russell -- Hold for probation and Parole

John Thellmann -- Fail to Appear

Daniel Urbanski -- Serve Jail Time

Anthony Vanvugt -- Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal

Rene Vargas -- Criminal Warrant

Allen Whiteplume -- Fail to Appear x2