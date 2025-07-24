Natrona County Arrest Log (07/22/25 – 07/24/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kali Vollmar, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Douglas Flewelling, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Brock Cornett, 37 - Failure to Appear
David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply, Theft of Services
Rebecca Crane, 44 - Failure to Appear
Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Criminal Warrant
Lee Yates, 50 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Test, Hold for Probation and Parole
Jerimiah White, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Christina Mackay, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Geraldine Fondren, 67 - Failure to Appear
James Hoelscher, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Alicia Turner, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Giovanni Torres-Gonzalez, 20 - Immigration Hold
Robin Ekler, 64 - Theft of $1,000 or More
Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication
Shyleen Two Bulls, 36 - County Warrant/Hold
Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Andrew Clermonts, 31 - DUI Alcohol, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Justin Ross, 18 - Driving with Alcohol Under 21
