Natrona County Arrest Log (07/22/25 – 07/24/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kali Vollmar, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Douglas Flewelling, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Brock Cornett, 37 - Failure to Appear

David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply, Theft of Services

Rebecca Crane, 44 - Failure to Appear

Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Lee Yates, 50 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Test, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jerimiah White, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christina Mackay, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Geraldine Fondren, 67 - Failure to Appear

James Hoelscher, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Alicia Turner, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Giovanni Torres-Gonzalez, 20 - Immigration Hold

Robin Ekler, 64 - Theft of $1,000 or More

Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication

Shyleen Two Bulls, 36 - County Warrant/Hold

Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Andrew Clermonts, 31 - DUI Alcohol, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Justin Ross, 18 - Driving with Alcohol Under 21

