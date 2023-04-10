Natrona County Arrest Log (4/6/23 – 4/10/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Grant Bauer, 31 — Hold for WSP

Noah Christopher, 29 — Failure to comply, Fail to appear, Shoplifting

Nancy Jones, 44 — Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, Theft - under $1000.

Andrew Ramirez, 54 — NCIC Hit.

Jolene Addison, 48 — Fail to comply X2.

Sianne Bunn, 20 — Shoplifting.

Mason Cureton, 22 — Fail to comply X2, Shoplifting.

Andrew Fletcher, 35 — County warrant, Hold for agency, .Criminal warrant, Fail to comply

Timothy Snooks, 45 — Fail to comply, Couny warrant.

Antwan McCray, 32 — Hold for WSP.

Dominic Arthur, 29 — Hold for CAC.

Holli Upton, 44 — Criminal Trespass, use of controlled substance schedule I, II, or III, Possession of controlled substance - crystal or powder.

Ronald Warner, 58 — Failure to comply

Tashina Morgan, 35 — Hold for probation and parole, Failure to comply.

Dustin Kennedy, 38 — Interference with a peace officer.

Lanny Wilson, 27 — Trespassing

Jeffrey Kerr, 37 — Criminal Trespass, Take controlled substance or liquid into jail X2, Possession of controlled substance, powder or cyrstal and pill or cap.

Anthony Holloman, 43 — Driving while license suspended, public intoxication, open container.

Molly Gallagher, 32 — Failure to comply X3

Jon Mockensturm, 29 — Failure to appear

Dallon Paxton, 64 — Driving while intoxicated - first or second offense

Jennifer Myers, 51 — Failure to comply, Failure to appear

Roger Johnson, 57 — Failure to appear

Joshua Eutsey, 23 — Aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon

Patricia Orosco, 53 — Domestic assault - first offense

Bryson Reed, 21 — Failure to appear X2, theft under $1000, Flee or attempt to elude, valid driver's license

Daniel Janiga, 32 — Possession - pill or cap, Use of controlled substance schedule I, II, or III

