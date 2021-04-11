Natrona County Arrest Log (4/5/21 – 4/9/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bradley Ball -- fail to appear.

Steven Baros -- violate protection order, Family Violence Protection Act assault.

Emanuel Bautista -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Andre Bryson -- strangulation of household member, vandalism/property destruction, domestic battery, hold for probation and parole.

Melanie Coder -- controlled substance possession.

Selene Eagle -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kadin Eastlund -- violate Family Violence Protection Act order.

Brittney Erb -- fail to appear (x3).

Ronald Fox -- fail to appear.

Terrance Fullerton -- fail to appear, criminal bench warrant.

Jeremiah Glasspoole -- hold for probation and parole.

Brian Gray -- criminal warrant.

Kasey Guenther -- courtesy hold/other agency.

Jacquelyn Harris -- hold for probation and parole.

Amanda Hayes -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Randal Hudson -- domestic battery.

Kevin Kesl -- fail to appear.

Michele Koerber -- fail to comply.

Angela Laderlich -- disturbing the peace.

William Lee -- fail to appear.

Julian Lopez -- interference with a peace officer, breach of peace, fireworks - use, possess, store, sale.

William Manley -- hold for Casper Re-entry Center, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Luke McCusker -- criminal warrant.

Amber Miller -- serve jail time.

Samuel Miller -- county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession (x3).

Robby Noriega -- criminal warrant.

Erik Olafson -- possession with intent to deliver.

Kimberley Perry -- serve jail time.

Sierra Potenzieri -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Deanna Ramirez -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2).

Tyreese Reed -- bond revocation.

Leena Reyes Briggs -- fail to comply (x2).

Matthew Richardson -- public intoxication.

Michael Roe -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Devan Sanchez -- public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Kurtis Smith -- driving while under the influence.

Kayelee Thomas -- delivery of a controlled substance.

Jadyn White -- fail to appear.

Ronan Whiteplume -- marijuana possession.

Russell Wilson -- controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Sunshine Wilson -- hold for probation and parole.

