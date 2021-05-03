NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/30/21 – 5/03/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Christopher Cardwell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jaimeglenn Guerrero -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Joshua Kraus -- Domestic battery, Domestic assault, Strangulation of household Mem
Kevin Metcalf -- Domestic battery
Marlon Marshall -- Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance
Katerina Nelson -- Criminal Warrant
James Pickett -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Douglas Reed -- Controlled Sub Poss, Possession Meth w/Intent Del
Michael Seivewright -- Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
Willie Young -- Burglary-Accessory after fact, Larceny, Interference W/PO