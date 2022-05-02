Natrona County Arrest Log (4/27/22 – 5/2/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
- Destry Bristow -- Criminal Warrant
- Keefer Burton -- Fail to Appear
- Matthew Campbell -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Nicholas Carabajal -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within )
- Jennifer Carey -- Fail to Appear
- Joshua Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Jeremi Chaney -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Sherry Crimm -- DWUI
- Marvin Cummins -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Atten, Careless Driving 1st Offense
- Gerldine England -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Jeremy Everhart -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Justin Figueroa -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Alyssa Frechea -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within ), Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply
- Austin Hallock -- DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Careless Driving 1st Offense
- Charles Kendall -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Michele Kientz -- Fail to Comply
- Disiree Lang -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Amanda Lord -- Serving Weekends
- Nathaniel Lujan -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Devin Mackay -- Fail to Appear x2
- Michael Mireles -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Isaiah Montiano Like -- Aggravated Assault
- Kenneth Nelson -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or, DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10, Fail to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Duey Palmer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Bond Revocation
- John Pearce -- Criminal Warrant x2, Fail to Appear x2
- Sean Rakstad -- Fail to Appear
- Miranda Warner -- Serve Jail Time
- Jerry Washington -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Stephanie Wheeler -- Bond Revocation
- Naveda Whiting -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jason Whitney -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant
- Nicholas Wiese -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Donald Young -- Assault, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy
- James Young -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
