Natrona County Arrest Log (4/27/22 – 5/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Destry Bristow -- Criminal Warrant

Keefer Burton -- Fail to Appear

Matthew Campbell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Nicholas Carabajal -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within )

Jennifer Carey -- Fail to Appear

Joshua Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jeremi Chaney -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Sherry Crimm -- DWUI

Marvin Cummins -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Atten, Careless Driving 1st Offense

Gerldine England -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jeremy Everhart -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Justin Figueroa -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Alyssa Frechea -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within ), Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply

Austin Hallock -- DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Careless Driving 1st Offense

Charles Kendall -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Michele Kientz -- Fail to Comply

Disiree Lang -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Amanda Lord -- Serving Weekends

Nathaniel Lujan -- District Court Bench Warrant

Devin Mackay -- Fail to Appear x2

Michael Mireles -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Isaiah Montiano Like -- Aggravated Assault

Kenneth Nelson -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or, DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10, Fail to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer

Duey Palmer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Bond Revocation

John Pearce -- Criminal Warrant x2, Fail to Appear x2

Sean Rakstad -- Fail to Appear

Miranda Warner -- Serve Jail Time

Jerry Washington -- Hold for probation and Parole

Stephanie Wheeler -- Bond Revocation

Naveda Whiting -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jason Whitney -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant

Nicholas Wiese -- Hold for probation and Parole

Donald Young -- Assault, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy

James Young -- Public Intoxication Prohibited