Natrona County Arrest Log (4/25/22 – 4/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeremy Brooks -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
- Robert Byers -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Felix Curley -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Harold Davis -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Dallas Dresser -- EXPC Order Public Intoxication
- Matthew Fenton -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- David Gober -- Violate Protection Order, Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Container, Criminal Trespass
- Amelia Gutierrez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Bradley Hall -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Harley Harrison -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Kenneth Koons -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure
- Anthony Lane -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Samuel Lukowiak -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
- Evan McCullough -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Virginia McReynolds -- DWUS
- Geannia Moore -- Serve Jail Time
- Raymond OConnor -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Geneva Parker -- Fail to Comply
- Justin Pedersen -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing
- Jeremy Schultz -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Devon Sherman -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Daniel Swope -- Criminal Warrant
- Madison Tanaka -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Jeremy Tsinigine -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Katrina Wambolt -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply x2
- Autumn Wilson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Levi Zitterkopf -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Theft of Services
