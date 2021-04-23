NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/19/21 – 4/22/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Monique Chavez -- Serve Jail Time

Benjamin Morgan -- Serve Jail Time

Jacob Reeves -- Controlled Sub Poss, Interference W/PO x3, Breach of Peace

Everett Phillips -- Hold for probation and Parole, Bond Revocation

Melanie Coder -- Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro, Assault & Battery, Disturbing the Peace-Fails to obey order

Justina Cestnik -- Attempts/Conspire

Chad Erickson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dustin English -- Serve Jail Time

Joshua Beckstead -- Contract Hold/billing

Paul Christensen -- Larceny

Bobbie Butler -- District Court Bench Warrant

Sunshine Wilson -- Serve Jail Time

Shawn Gibbons-Ries -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Mark McGregor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession

Kameron Young-Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Brittany Tennyson -- Elude Police (Fleeing or Attempting to Elude), DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, Hold for probation and Parole

Jay Montoya -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Fail to Comply

Andrew Sucher -- Serve Jail Time

Travis Robertson -- Serve Jail Time

Jim Freeman -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Terrence O'Neill -- Serve Jail Time

Timothy Miller -- Fail to Comply

Latoya Moore -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Matthew Scheffler -- Domestic battery

Micha Sulzle -- District Court Bench Warrant

Monica Bradshaw -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Eric Leach -- Fail to Comply

Todd Rouse -- Interference W/PO, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Probation Revocation by Police Officer, COMPL AUT INS, CARRY & EXHIB LIC, False Rep/Police off