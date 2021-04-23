NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/19/21 – 4/22/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Monique Chavez -- Serve Jail Time
Benjamin Morgan -- Serve Jail Time
Jacob Reeves -- Controlled Sub Poss, Interference W/PO x3, Breach of Peace
Everett Phillips -- Hold for probation and Parole, Bond Revocation
Melanie Coder -- Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro, Assault & Battery, Disturbing the Peace-Fails to obey order
Justina Cestnik -- Attempts/Conspire
Chad Erickson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Dustin English -- Serve Jail Time
Joshua Beckstead -- Contract Hold/billing
Paul Christensen -- Larceny
Bobbie Butler -- District Court Bench Warrant
Sunshine Wilson -- Serve Jail Time
Shawn Gibbons-Ries -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Mark McGregor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession
Kameron Young-Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Brittany Tennyson -- Elude Police (Fleeing or Attempting to Elude), DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, Hold for probation and Parole
Jay Montoya -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Fail to Comply
Andrew Sucher -- Serve Jail Time
Travis Robertson -- Serve Jail Time
Jim Freeman -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Terrence O'Neill -- Serve Jail Time
Timothy Miller -- Fail to Comply
Latoya Moore -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
Matthew Scheffler -- Domestic battery
Micha Sulzle -- District Court Bench Warrant
Monica Bradshaw -- Criminal Bench Warrant
Eric Leach -- Fail to Comply
Todd Rouse -- Interference W/PO, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Probation Revocation by Police Officer, COMPL AUT INS, CARRY & EXHIB LIC, False Rep/Police off