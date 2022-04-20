Natrona County Arrest Log (4/18/22 – 4/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Yolanda Barrera -- Fail to Appear
- Kristopher Boyce -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Alva Brown -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense
- John Campbell -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Gaylin Carson -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Amber Cook -- Fail to Comply
- Sherry Crimm -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Driver's License - Valid and Endorsements Re
- Catie Eastlund -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Jolene Good -- Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass
- Dalton Griswold -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Jillian Jaime -- Fail to Appear
- Charles Lopez -- Fail to Comply
- Michael Meade -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Nichole Mielke -- Fail to Comply
- Timothy Miller -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Whiteson Monroe -- Escape: Arrest or Charge for Crime, Hold for CAC
- Jeffery Moreno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kelly Moser -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)
- Kimberley Mule -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Joshua Roberts -- Fail to Comply
- Justin Saner -- Hold for Other Agency, Escape F/Detention
- Steven Shumaker -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Garrett Sorenson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
