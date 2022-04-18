Natrona County Arrest Log (4/13/22 – 4/18/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Manuel Alvarado-Serrano -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Nickerson Arthur -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jerry Banks -- Contract Hold/billing

Kyle Barrus -- Contract Hold/billing

Scott Buddecke -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS

Robert Byers -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Alexzander Campbell -- Fail to Comply

Antonio Harrington -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, III

Theresa Hedeen -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Janelle Hunt -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole

Tabitha Jacobs -- District Court Bench Warrant

Cody Jimenez -- Criminal Warrant

Jacob Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Klingbeil -- District Court Bench Warrant

Tia Lawrence -- Fail to Comply x2, Interference

Kelsey Lee -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Billy Martin -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Justin Miller -- Fail to Appear

Gary Papke -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jentry Peppersack -- Fail to Appear x2

John Pettid -- Vandalism Destroy Property, Conspiracy

Curtis Rahman -- Vandalism/Destroy Property

John Shotgun -- Criminal Warrant

Adam Smith -- Criminal Warrant

Joseph Stoner -- Possession Meth with Intent Deliver, Controlled Substance Possession

David Strong -- Criminal Warrant

Dennis Tyrrell -- Serve Jail Time

Christopher Wallace -- District Court Bench Warrant

Joshua Wilcoxon -- District Court Bench Warrant

Isaiah Williams -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License, Stop Lamps

Daniel Yates -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense Within 1, Careless Driving 1st Offense, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense