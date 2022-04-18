Natrona County Arrest Log (4/13/22 – 4/18/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Manuel Alvarado-Serrano -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Nickerson Arthur -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Jerry Banks -- Contract Hold/billing
- Kyle Barrus -- Contract Hold/billing
- Scott Buddecke -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS
- Robert Byers -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Alexzander Campbell -- Fail to Comply
- Antonio Harrington -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, III
- Theresa Hedeen -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Janelle Hunt -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole
- Tabitha Jacobs -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Cody Jimenez -- Criminal Warrant
- Jacob Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Christopher Klingbeil -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Tia Lawrence -- Fail to Comply x2, Interference
- Kelsey Lee -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Billy Martin -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
- Justin Miller -- Fail to Appear
- Gary Papke -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jentry Peppersack -- Fail to Appear x2
- John Pettid -- Vandalism Destroy Property, Conspiracy
- Curtis Rahman -- Vandalism/Destroy Property
- John Shotgun -- Criminal Warrant
- Adam Smith -- Criminal Warrant
- Joseph Stoner -- Possession Meth with Intent Deliver, Controlled Substance Possession
- David Strong -- Criminal Warrant
- Dennis Tyrrell -- Serve Jail Time
- Christopher Wallace -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Joshua Wilcoxon -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Isaiah Williams -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License, Stop Lamps
- Daniel Yates -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense Within 1, Careless Driving 1st Offense, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
