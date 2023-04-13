Natrona County Arrest Log (4/11/23 – 4/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Edgar Hermosilla-Salas, 35 — Immigration hold

Thomas Willson, 54 — Fail to comply, Fail to appear x2

Eric Richardson, 59 — Fail to appear

Michael Seivewright, 59— Criminal warrant x2

Brett Swenson, 55 — Criminal warrant

Harold Brownlow, 28 — County warrant/Hold for agency.

Sierra Randall, 32 —Serve jail time

Jamie Smith, 27 — Criminal warrant

Matthew Maxwell, 43 — Serve jail time

Paula Litzin, Fail to appear, Fail to comply — Fail to appear, Fail to comply

Roger Peters, 62 — Fail to appear

Thesha Fellon, 27 — Fail to comply

Jason Macias, 45 — Fail to comply, Criminal warrant, Possession of controlled substance

Gina Harris, 36 — Hold for probation and parole

Tauna Macias, 41 — Fail to provide proof of insurance, Driving while license cancelled, Criminal bench warrant

Nicole Poucher, 31 -- Hold for probation and parole

Joshua Hicks, 42 — Trespassing

Tiffany Quiroz, 37 — Failure to appear, Possession of controlled substance - crystal or powder

Alicia Gray, 37 — DWUI, Open Container, Possession - marijuana, Contempt of court rule 42

Kaden Thornsberry, 18 — Public Intoxication

Michael Martinez, 45 — Hold for probation and parole, Fail to comply

