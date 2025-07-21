Natrona County Arrest Log (07/18/25 – 07/21/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jeremy Parke, 49 - District Court Bench Warrant

Antonio Harrington, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ross Poindexter, 36 - Failure to Appear

Manuel Amaro Caldero, 36 - Courtesy Hold/Agency

Ezequiel Carmona-Huerta, 30 - Immigration Hold

Mohirakhon Umarova, 26 - Immigration Hold

Abudumijiti Abudukaiyoumu, 21 - Immigration Hold

Khamis Adam Alaeysr, 40 - Immigration Hold

Habibullokhon Umarov, 31 - Immigration Hold

Bakari Turdzeladze, 27 - Immigration Hold

Achraf Toure, 35 - Immigration Hold

Ali Alhadje, 29 - Immigration Hold

Motasim Suliman Mohamedin Hamm, 33 - Immigration Hold

Bashir Altayeb, 32 - Immigration Hold

Gurinder Singh, 29 - Immigration Hold

Bek Anarbekov, 24 - Immigration Hold

Rogelio Sardinas Hermida, 47 - Immigration Hold

Boris Atabiev, 42 - Immigration Hold

Dariouch Sadeghi, 60 - Immigration Hold

Michel Batista-Rivera, 47 - Immigration Hold

Hossein Batooie, 59 - Immigration Hold

Josue Rodriguez Perez, 52 - Immigration Hold

Vazha Birtvelishvili, 20 - Immigration Hold

Patricia Princilotti-Gutierrez, 44 - Immigration Hold

Rene Salvador Boscan Ruiz, 51 - Immigraiton Hold

Diadie Camara, 25 - Immigration Hold

Peterson Philemond, 25 - Immigration Hold

Randolph Carrillo Jimenez, 51 - Immigration Hold

Brunel Ntwari, 28 - Immigration Hold

Estefany Chavez-Minero, 31 - Immigration Hold

David Najera-Barenas, 40 - Immigration Hold

Shuang Zhu Chen, 43 - Immigration Hold

Bryan Muriel Minaya, 32 - Immigration Hold

Irakli Dalalishvili, 47 - Immigration Hold

Mouad El Ahrach, 24 - Immigration Hold

Ibrahim Moussa, 30 - Immigration Hold

Million Engdawork, 37 - Immigration Hold

Ricardo FLorez-Mendoza, 27 - Immigration Hold

Luis Merino-Figueroa, 56 - Immigration Hold

Albert Mamyrov, 39 - Immigration Hold

Guladi Gelkhviidze, 51 - Immigration Hold

Luis Lopez-Lopez, 26 - Immigration Hold

Andres Giraldo Nieto, 40 - Immigration Hold

Erika Gonzalez-Moran, 42 - Immigration Hold

Julio Lopez Quezada, 44 - Immigration Hold

Omid Ali Jafari, 42 - Immigration Hold

Daviti Lapachi, 28 - Immigration Hold

Parvinder Singh, 21 - Immigration Hold

Rayanne McCurdy, 23 - Cause BOdily INjury to Peace Officer

Rey Castro-Gamboa, 29 - Immigration Hold

Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Resisting Arrest-Interference

Michael Jimenez, 44 - Failure to Comply

Jazmin Drake, 25 - Possession - Plant, Powder or Crystal

Samantha Bryan, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Melanie Woicik, 63 - Indecent Exposure, Disturbing the Peace, Assault

Gage Markgraf, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Leo Pavone, 21 - Possession Controlled Substnace - Pill or Cap, Failure to Comply X2

Joshua Cooper, 40 - Failure to Appear X2

Joseph Friday, 25 - Failure to Appear

Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Appear

Riley Cole, 35 - Public Intoxication

Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication

Keela Cooper, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Danny Mabbit, 54 - Public Intoxication

Kurt Deming, 58 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City

Joseph Martinez, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Cont.

Seger Briscoe, 24 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurnace Violation

Ranjit Singh, 36 - Burglary; building, Possession of Burglar's Tools, Attempt to Commit Felony

Joshua Allison, 31 - Maufacture or Deliver Meth or Cont. Substance

ppp

7 Hilarious Wyoming Strip Club Reviews Some of the funniest strip club reviews point out the eccentricities and unexpected situations encountered in gentlemen's clubs, often focusing on the service, the dancers, or the overall atmosphere. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM