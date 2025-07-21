Natrona County Arrest Log (07/18/25 – 07/21/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jeremy Parke, 49 - District Court Bench Warrant
Antonio Harrington, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Ross Poindexter, 36 - Failure to Appear
Manuel Amaro Caldero, 36 - Courtesy Hold/Agency
Ezequiel Carmona-Huerta, 30 - Immigration Hold
Mohirakhon Umarova, 26 - Immigration Hold
Abudumijiti Abudukaiyoumu, 21 - Immigration Hold
Khamis Adam Alaeysr, 40 - Immigration Hold
Habibullokhon Umarov, 31 - Immigration Hold
Bakari Turdzeladze, 27 - Immigration Hold
Achraf Toure, 35 - Immigration Hold
Ali Alhadje, 29 - Immigration Hold
Motasim Suliman Mohamedin Hamm, 33 - Immigration Hold
Bashir Altayeb, 32 - Immigration Hold
Gurinder Singh, 29 - Immigration Hold
Bek Anarbekov, 24 - Immigration Hold
Rogelio Sardinas Hermida, 47 - Immigration Hold
Boris Atabiev, 42 - Immigration Hold
Dariouch Sadeghi, 60 - Immigration Hold
Michel Batista-Rivera, 47 - Immigration Hold
Hossein Batooie, 59 - Immigration Hold
Josue Rodriguez Perez, 52 - Immigration Hold
Vazha Birtvelishvili, 20 - Immigration Hold
Patricia Princilotti-Gutierrez, 44 - Immigration Hold
Rene Salvador Boscan Ruiz, 51 - Immigraiton Hold
Diadie Camara, 25 - Immigration Hold
Peterson Philemond, 25 - Immigration Hold
Randolph Carrillo Jimenez, 51 - Immigration Hold
Brunel Ntwari, 28 - Immigration Hold
Estefany Chavez-Minero, 31 - Immigration Hold
David Najera-Barenas, 40 - Immigration Hold
Shuang Zhu Chen, 43 - Immigration Hold
Bryan Muriel Minaya, 32 - Immigration Hold
Irakli Dalalishvili, 47 - Immigration Hold
Mouad El Ahrach, 24 - Immigration Hold
Ibrahim Moussa, 30 - Immigration Hold
Million Engdawork, 37 - Immigration Hold
Ricardo FLorez-Mendoza, 27 - Immigration Hold
Luis Merino-Figueroa, 56 - Immigration Hold
Albert Mamyrov, 39 - Immigration Hold
Guladi Gelkhviidze, 51 - Immigration Hold
Luis Lopez-Lopez, 26 - Immigration Hold
Andres Giraldo Nieto, 40 - Immigration Hold
Erika Gonzalez-Moran, 42 - Immigration Hold
Julio Lopez Quezada, 44 - Immigration Hold
Omid Ali Jafari, 42 - Immigration Hold
Daviti Lapachi, 28 - Immigration Hold
Parvinder Singh, 21 - Immigration Hold
Rayanne McCurdy, 23 - Cause BOdily INjury to Peace Officer
Rey Castro-Gamboa, 29 - Immigration Hold
Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Resisting Arrest-Interference
Michael Jimenez, 44 - Failure to Comply
Jazmin Drake, 25 - Possession - Plant, Powder or Crystal
Samantha Bryan, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Melanie Woicik, 63 - Indecent Exposure, Disturbing the Peace, Assault
Gage Markgraf, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Leo Pavone, 21 - Possession Controlled Substnace - Pill or Cap, Failure to Comply X2
Joshua Cooper, 40 - Failure to Appear X2
Joseph Friday, 25 - Failure to Appear
Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Appear
Riley Cole, 35 - Public Intoxication
Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication
Keela Cooper, 36 - Serve Jail Time
Danny Mabbit, 54 - Public Intoxication
Kurt Deming, 58 - Failure to Comply
Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City
Joseph Martinez, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Cont.
Seger Briscoe, 24 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurnace Violation
Ranjit Singh, 36 - Burglary; building, Possession of Burglar's Tools, Attempt to Commit Felony
Joshua Allison, 31 - Maufacture or Deliver Meth or Cont. Substance
