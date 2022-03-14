Natrona County Arrest Log (3/8/22 – 3/13/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Efren Aceves-Sotelo -- Domestic battery
- Kenneth Avey -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offense
- Bradley Ball -- Fail to Appear
- Tyre Bell -- Serve Jail Time, Fail to Appear
- Steven Bunso -- Serve Jail Time
- Donald Caraveau -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Gary Chingman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Zackery Daugherty -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Steven Dooley -- Fail to Appear x2
- Jeremiah Glasspoole -- DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device
- Corey Hanks -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x3
- Gina Harris -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Roger Johnson -- Fail to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Mark Jones -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Driver's License-Valid and Endorsement RE, Marijuana-Possession
- Tana Kimber -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Cristian Laris -- Serving Weekends, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Patrick Little -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- David Lonebear -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Sammy Lopez -- Criminal Warrant
- Young Chief LoneBear -- Fail to Appear
- Fredrick Manheim -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Cathy Manning -- Fail to Comply
- Kaij Mayer -- Serve Jail Time
- Rayanne McCurdy -- Serve Jail Time
- Corey Monpas -- Criminal Warrant
- Dean Murrain -- Hold for probation and Parole
- James Nicholson -- Criminal Warrant
- Gregg Oler -- Fail to Comply
- Ryan Salazar -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -
- Andrianna Sanchez -- Fail to Appear
- Albert SixFeathers -- Criminal Warrant
- David Sheets -- Fail to Appear
- Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Eric Stallings -- Hold for probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Jessika Thoma -- Aggravated Assault
- Christopher Tobin -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Joseph Torres -- Under Influence Controlled Substance
- Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Fail to Comply x2
- Daniel Urbanski -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years
- David Van Norman -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Ronald Warner -- Criminal Warrant
- Allen Whiteplume -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Leah Whiteplume -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Shane Wood -- Fail to Comply
- Derrick Young -- Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member