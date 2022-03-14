This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Efren Aceves-Sotelo -- Domestic battery

Kenneth Avey -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Register as Sex Offender - 1st Offense

Bradley Ball -- Fail to Appear

Tyre Bell -- Serve Jail Time, Fail to Appear

Steven Bunso -- Serve Jail Time

Donald Caraveau -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Gary Chingman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Zackery Daugherty -- Hold for probation and Parole

Steven Dooley -- Fail to Appear x2

Jeremiah Glasspoole -- DWUS, Drive Without Interlock Device

Corey Hanks -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x3

Gina Harris -- Hold for probation and Parole

Roger Johnson -- Fail to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer

Mark Jones -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Driver's License-Valid and Endorsement RE, Marijuana-Possession

Tana Kimber -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cristian Laris -- Serving Weekends, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Patrick Little -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

David Lonebear -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Sammy Lopez -- Criminal Warrant

Young Chief LoneBear -- Fail to Appear

Fredrick Manheim -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Cathy Manning -- Fail to Comply

Kaij Mayer -- Serve Jail Time

Rayanne McCurdy -- Serve Jail Time

Corey Monpas -- Criminal Warrant

Dean Murrain -- Hold for probation and Parole

James Nicholson -- Criminal Warrant

Gregg Oler -- Fail to Comply

Ryan Salazar -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -

Andrianna Sanchez -- Fail to Appear

Albert SixFeathers -- Criminal Warrant

David Sheets -- Fail to Appear

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Eric Stallings -- Hold for probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Jessika Thoma -- Aggravated Assault

Christopher Tobin -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Joseph Torres -- Under Influence Controlled Substance

Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Fail to Comply x2

Daniel Urbanski -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years

David Van Norman -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Ronald Warner -- Criminal Warrant

Allen Whiteplume -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Leah Whiteplume -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Shane Wood -- Fail to Comply

Derrick Young -- Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member