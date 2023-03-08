Natrona County Arrest Log (3/7/23 – 3/8/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Gary Chingman, 53 -- Fail to comply.

Zachary Garriott, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Samuel Hardy, 33 -- Serve jail time.

Kenneth Koons, 48 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Shila Lapp, 44 -- Theft - under $1,000.

Tessa May, 34 -- Reckless driving, driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Roy Shamblin, 37 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Collissi Woody, 25 -- Escape felony conviction.

