Natrona County Arrest Log (3/31/21 – 4/4/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenneth Avey -- hold for probation and parole.

Austen Bagner -- criminal warrant.

James Baker -- driving while under the influence, driver's license, registration of motor vehicle, open container, no insurance.

Nathan Biberston -- hold for probation and parole.

Aaron Blanchard -- driving while under the influence, driving under suspension.

Dvonte Bradley -- public intoxication, open container.

Dempsey Champion-Stucker -- disturbing the peace.

Stephanie Chandler --- criminal warrant, fail to comply.

Ronald Clark -- serve jail time.

Kevin DeSchneau -- aggravated assault.

Ricky Dougherty -- criminal warrant.

Aaron Feuerstein -- contract hold.

Nicholas Garcia -- insurance - liability coverage required, fail to comply.

David Gober -- unlawful entry into an occupied structure, controlled substance possession.

Ivan Gudino -- driving while under the influence.

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication, disturbing the peace.

Douglas Hauf -- criminal warrant.

Makayla Helms-Pickett -- hold for probation and parole.

Antonio Johnson -- aggravated assault, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x4).

Jordan Johnson -- fail to appear, controlled substances - possession, controlled substances - drug paraphernalia.

Matt Kimball -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Dawn Lee -- fail to comply.

Guy Lucero -- public intoxication.

Keegan Marshall -- hold for probation and parole.

Richard McCloskey -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2), hold for probation and parole.

Larry McDaniel -- fighting at public gatherings, public intoxication, criminal warrant.

Raymond McGuirk -- fail to comply, criminal bench warrant.

Bobby Mielke -- violate Family Violence Protection Act court order, hold for probation and parole.

Christopher Ogden -- driving while under suspension, maintain insurance.

David Owyhee -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, backing.

Deangela Picek -- fail to appear (x2).

Sylvia San Javier -- shoplifting, trespassing.

Michael Schaefer -- contract hold.

David Sheets -- fail to appear.

Jenefer Smith -- fail to appear.

Virginia Smith -- fail to comply.

Harlan Taylor -- driving while under the influence, auto insurance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, interference with a peace officer.

Daniel Teel -- fail to comply.

Darren Thunehorst -- district court bench warrant.

Colton Wagner -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession (x2).

Hosea White -- aggravated assault, domestic battery, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ronan Whiteplume -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Kristin Williams -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kevin Wilson -- driving while under suspension, fail to appear, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Anthony Witcher -- domestic battery.

Jamie Zamora -- criminal warrant.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Historical Wyoming License Plates Since 1914