Natrona County Arrest Log (04/18/25 – 04/21/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

COdy Davies, 50 - Failure to Comply

Michele Amack, 55 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Isaiah Murchison-LeBeau, 22 - Speeding, Flee or Elude, Insurance, Interference

Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - Hold for Probation

Daniel Purdin-killa, 34 - Hold for Probation, Hold for CAC, Escape Felony Conviction

Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation, Public Intoxication

Michael Brockmeier, 41 - DUI, Breach of Peace, Property Destruction, Interference

Lyra Wolfe, 35 - DUI, Driving w/o Interlock

Bailey Stroop, 26 - Serving Weekends

Zachary Hodgins, 35 - Failure to Comply

Dagon Antonucci, 23 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

Brian Johnson , 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st

As'sher Pettry, 23 - Theft, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Cody Thornton, 33 - Failure to Comply X2, County Warrant/Hold

Allen Seith, 37 - Failure to Comply

Toni Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear

Levi French, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Lenward Hicks, 40 - Failure to Appear

Rory Brunow, 37 - DUI, Careless Driving

Theodore Bell, 42 - Public Intoxication

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Breach of Peace

Andrea Ruiz, 31 - Open Container

Osvaldo Acero-Villalpando, 29 - Open Container, Driver's License, Resisting Arrest

Justin Coatney, 39 - Hold for Probation