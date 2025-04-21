Natrona County Arrest Log (04/18/25 – 04/21/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
COdy Davies, 50 - Failure to Comply
Michele Amack, 55 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Isaiah Murchison-LeBeau, 22 - Speeding, Flee or Elude, Insurance, Interference
Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - Hold for Probation
Daniel Purdin-killa, 34 - Hold for Probation, Hold for CAC, Escape Felony Conviction
Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation, Public Intoxication
Michael Brockmeier, 41 - DUI, Breach of Peace, Property Destruction, Interference
Lyra Wolfe, 35 - DUI, Driving w/o Interlock
Bailey Stroop, 26 - Serving Weekends
Zachary Hodgins, 35 - Failure to Comply
Dagon Antonucci, 23 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold
Brian Johnson , 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st
As'sher Pettry, 23 - Theft, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Cody Thornton, 33 - Failure to Comply X2, County Warrant/Hold
Allen Seith, 37 - Failure to Comply
Toni Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear
Levi French, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Lenward Hicks, 40 - Failure to Appear
Rory Brunow, 37 - DUI, Careless Driving
Theodore Bell, 42 - Public Intoxication
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Breach of Peace
Andrea Ruiz, 31 - Open Container
Osvaldo Acero-Villalpando, 29 - Open Container, Driver's License, Resisting Arrest
Justin Coatney, 39 - Hold for Probation
