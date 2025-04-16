Natrona County Arrest Log (04/15/25 – 04/16/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Stephanie Orr-Cheesman, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant
Brittney Towe, 27 - Failure to Appear
Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Failure to Appear
Theodore Hansen, 52 - Failure to Appear
Jessica Alt, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Nevaeh Apodaca, 18 - Criminal Warrant
Cherica Apodaca, 45 - Criminal Warrant
Robert Jurkowski, 37 - Failure to Comply X2
Reginald Trosper, 31 - Camping Restricted - in the City, Public Intoxication
Janelle Mendes, 47 - Failure to Appear
Timothy Lee, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Sherry Hicks, 34 - Possession Controlled Narcotic Substances - Sch I or II
Joshua McLean, 43 - Trespassing
