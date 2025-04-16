Natrona County Arrest Log (04/15/25 – 04/16/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Stephanie Orr-Cheesman, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant

Brittney Towe, 27 - Failure to Appear

Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Failure to Appear

Theodore Hansen, 52 - Failure to Appear

Jessica Alt, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Nevaeh Apodaca, 18 - Criminal Warrant

Cherica Apodaca, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Robert Jurkowski, 37 - Failure to Comply X2

Reginald Trosper, 31 - Camping Restricted - in the City, Public Intoxication

Janelle Mendes, 47 - Failure to Appear

Timothy Lee, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Sherry Hicks, 34 - Possession Controlled Narcotic Substances - Sch I or II

Joshua McLean, 43 - Trespassing

