Natrona County Arrest Log (3/29/22 – 4/3/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeffrey Bacus -- Fail to Comply

Kyler Bentsen -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Cielo Brooks -- Fail to Comply

Richard Buchholz -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Charles Carr -- Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram

Anthony Clark -- Fail to Comply

Mason Cureton -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jesse Dewitt -- Criminal Bench Warrant x2, Parole Revocation

Miryam Echeagaray -- Fail to Appear

Matthew Fogle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Inhalation or Sale of Glue/Toxic Vapors

Karen Green -- District County Bench Warrant, Interference With Peace Officer, Hold for WWC

Rachel Handley -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Lincoln Harris -- Fail to Comply

Janelle Hunt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Myelz Jensen -- Attempt to Elude, Larceny, Reckless Driving, DWUS, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Driving on Sidewalk, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving

Roger Johnson -- Fail to Comply, Breach of Peace, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Domestic Battery

Roger Johnson -- Interference with the Public Employee, Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Injuring, Defacing and Destroying Property

Kenneth Koons -- Interference With Peace Officer, Reckless Endangering

Chandra Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Kimberly LeBeau -- Hold for probation and Parole

Natasha Madigan -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Megan Mayhew -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Michael Mondle -- Fail to Appear x2

Latoya Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Roy Moore -- Contract Hold/billing

Cristian Newport -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kari Padilla -- Fail to Appear

Martha Potter -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police

Joshua Ruvalcaba -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery

Roy Shamblen -- DWUI, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Restricted License, Intimidation of Person/Officer

Geoffrey Smith -- Interference With Peace Officer

Trey Tillman -- Contract Hold/billing

Pedro Treto -- Fail to Appear, Theft - Under $1,000 x2

Dennis Tyrrell -- Domestic battery

Danny Vazquez -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Narciso Villanueva -- DWUS, Fail to Appear

Billy Wieser -- Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery

Angela Woods -- Interference With Peace Officer, Fail to Appear x2, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, County Warrant/Hold for Agency