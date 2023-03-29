Natrona County Arrest Log (3/28/23 – 3/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cherica Apodaca, 43 -- Fail to comply.

Marcus Brown, 44 -- Public intoxication.

Corey Coriddi, 34 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, drive while license canceled/suspended, District Court bench warrant, fail to comply.

Edward Foster, 48 -- Fail to comply.

Rebecca Frontela, 25 -- Serve jail time.

Laura Ouellet, 39 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Jessica Plunkett, 32 -- Probationary Court hold.

Reynard Porche, 50 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Kenneth Rebarchek, 33 -- Apply pressure on throat or neck.

Autumn Smith, 26 -- Fail to appear.

