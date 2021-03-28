Natrona County Arrest Log (3/24/21 – 3/26/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alice Amy -- driving while under suspension, fail to have child restraints, careless driving.

Christopher Baker -- hold for other agency.

Ryan Brose -- hold for probation and parole.

Glenn Clifford -- public intoxication, open container.

Mary Gear -- district court bench warrant, fail to appear, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension.

Veronica Hancock -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Daniel Harris -- pedestrian under the influence.

Shaniece Headley -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Andrea Hendryx -- hold for probation and parole.

Timothy Hurt -- fail to appear.

April Johansen -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Alyssa Johnson -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Russell Jones -- criminal warrant.

Jacob Klinger -- fail to appear.

Matthew Matney -- public intoxication.

Donald McIntosh -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Terrence O'Neill -- district court bench warrant, fail to appear (x2).

John Pearce -- resisting arrest, fail to appear (x2).

Barbara Sanders -- domestic battery.

Tyler Sims -- criminal warrant, district court bench warrant.

Tylor Stewart -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery (x2).

Richard Stockman -- fail to comply.

Jeremy Tryon -- criminal warrant (x2), fail to comply (x2).

Frank Whiting -- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

