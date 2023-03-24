Natrona County Arrest Log (3/23/23 – 3/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Paul Christensen, 54 -- Hold for probation and parole.

William Jackson, 29 -- Fail to comply.

Michael Littlebird, 23 -- Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.

Jaquar McGill, 25 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Shonya Neuman, 52 -- Criminal warrant.

James Pacheco, 23 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Damien Pollock, 18 -- Fail to appear.

Logan Sandoval, 18 -- Bond revocation.

Michael Sun Rhodes, 34 -- Fail to appear, National Crime Information Center hit.

Makayla Tighe, 24 -- Fail to comply, hold for probation and parole.

Gwen Timm, 21 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Mark Tuttle, 47 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, criminal warrant.

