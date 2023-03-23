Natrona County Arrest Log (3/22/23 – 3/23/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Richard Arner, 33 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Anthony Brasiel, 19 -- possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Christopher Chambers, 57 -- Contract hold.

Albert Gaines, 30 -- possess controlled substance - powder or crystal; possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams (x2); possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less; criminal trespass; manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance; manufacture or deliver controlled substance - Schedule I, II; manufacture or deliver controlled substance - Schedule IV.

Caiden Gangwish, 19 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Ryan Harkins, 42 -- Contract hold.

Michal Lindberg, 28 -- Fail to appear.

Jason Macias, 45 -- Criminal warrant.

Aftin Matthews, 22 -- Drive while license canceled/suspended, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, theft - $1,000 or more.

Tyler Picard, 25 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, leave the scene of an accident - property damage, insurance violation - no current liability.

Taylor Swingholm, 28 -- possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, fail to appear.

Thomas Thompson, 32 -- Serve jail time.

Billy Watson, 57 -- Aggravated assault and battery.

