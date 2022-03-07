Natrona County Arrest Log (3/2/22 – 3/7/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jordan Alegria -- Fail to Comply

Nathan Andrew -- Contract Hold/billing

Shaney Bates -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Comply, Possession with Intent/Deliver

Joshua Baughcum -- Hold for probation and Parole

John Baugher -- Criminal Warrant

Hayden Beach -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Ariastee Bell -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Hold for probation and Parole

Zachary Borden -- Fail to Comply

Dillon Brown -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Criminal Warrant

Larry Burgess -- Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Interference With Police Officer, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession

Ben Bustos -- Criminal Warrant

Robert Byers -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Matthew Campbell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jennifer Carey -- Fail to Comply

Victor Cloninger -- Domestic Assault - 2nd or Subsequent Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Zachary Foster -- Fail to Comply

Garrett Geis -- Fail to Appear

Kyle Gilliam -- Fail to Appear

Jonathan Greer -- Fail to Comply

Richard Horton -- Fail to Appear

Evelyn Jealous Of Him -- Fail to Appear

Joshua Jenkins -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Daniel Lawyer -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Patrick Little -- Fail to Comply

Marlon Marshall -- Serve Jail Time

Bo McKinney -- Hold for CAC

Benjamin Means -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ricky Moore -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Ronnie Morgan -- Attempt to Elude, Controlled Substance Possession, Reckless Driving, Possesses Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possesses Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for probation and Parole

Sean Neal -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Myron Nipwater -- DWUI

Robin Noriega -- Serve Jail Time

Erik Peck -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kyrstin Quickewyrick -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Tommy Rose -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kristopher Schaffer -- Serve Jail Time

Tyler Schrayer -- Criminal Warrant

Veronica Spottedelk -- Fail to Comply

Carlos Stretches -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Wayne Tasler -- Aggravated Assault

William Varney -- Criminal Warrant

Leah Whiteplume -- Fail to Appear

Misty Wood -- Criminal Warrant

Chad Wounded Face -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Richard Ziker -- Criminal Warrant