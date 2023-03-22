Natrona County Arrest Log (3/21/22 – 3/22/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Addison, 44 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Christina Amy, 36 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, hold for another state.

Arthur Brown, 41 -- Serve jail time.

Jeffry Brown, 42 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Ryan Castle, 30 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Ronnie Cheney, 37 -- Fail to appear.

Kenny Earley, 51 -- Contract hold.

Tyler Fraser, 18 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol -0.08% or more, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams, leave the scene of an accident.

Michael Goodwin, 59 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Lorna Green, 22 -- Contract hold.

Daniel Hokanson, 33 -- Fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency (x2), drive without interlock device - first offense, drive while license canceled/suspended.

Crista Kimball, 39 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Lea Lewis, 43 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Jason Lyons, 32 -- Compulsory auto insurance - first offense, drive while license canceled/suspended, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams, fail to appear.

Dale Morgan, 45 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Taydyn Stensgard, 21 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Trenton Williamson, 18 -- Interfere with peace officer, sell/furnish alcohol to person under 21, under 18 - possess/use tobacco - first offense.

