Natrona County Arrest Log (3/19/21 – 3/22/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kelly Bertagnole -- criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant.

Marlena Box -- fail to appear.

Laurn Brehmer -- public intoxication, open container.

Amber Carpin -- district court bench warrant.

Charles Carr -- possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Michael Coury -- fail to appear.

Ashley Cupp -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance, controlled substance possession (x2).

Paul Desersa -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Sean Diekemper -- serve jail time.

Kory Dugger -- aggravated assault, domestic battery.

Joseph Grant -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, two and three lane.

Karen Green -- possession with intent to deliver.

Amelia Gutierrez -- National Crime Information Center hit, controlled substance possession.

Houston Headley -- controlled substance possession (x2), registration violation, maintain insurance, open container in vehicle, driver's license.

Patricia Hester -- domestic battery.

Robert House -- interference with a peace officer, controlled substance possession.

Elias Jimenez -- fail to comply (x2).

Christopher Lockhart -- hold for probation and parole.

Hope Mayhan -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance, registration violation, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Tasha Meacham -- fail to comply.

Kenneth Nelson -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, auto insurance.

David Owyhee -- fail to appear.

Tecumseh Perank -- bond revocation.

Bud Perry -- public intoxication, National Crime Information Center hit.

Henry Quiver -- disturbing the peace, fighting at public gatherings.

Terry Rockwell -- county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply.

Barbara Sanders -- public intoxication.

David Stanley -- public intoxication, malicious mischief.

Antonio Vera -- driving under suspension, reckless driving.

Matthew Webb -- driving while under the influence.

Ronan Whiteplume -- disturbance (fight, brawl), fighting at public gatherings, National Crime Information Center hit.

Michael Widick -- hold for probation and parole, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Dillion Wise -- fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Kameron Young-Johnson -- serve jail time.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs