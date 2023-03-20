Natrona County Arrest Log (3/18/23 – 3/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jordan Brown, 28 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, possess controlled substance - Schedule V.

Marcus Brown, 44 -- Shoplifting, public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense.

Robert Byers, 43 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense.

Thomas Covington, 35 -- Possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, no registration and improper display.

Jashawn Crowley, 26 -- possess controlled substance - LSD - 0.3 grams, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams, manufacture or deliver controlled substance - Schedule I, II.

Shane Day, 31 -- Fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Alexander Edelman, 20 -- Assault and battery, minor in possession - alcohol.

Ethan Eklund, 21 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol greater than 0.08% - first offense within 10 years, county warrant/hold for other agency.

Elijah Helbling, 42 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, interfere with a peace officer.

Shane Hollenback, 32 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Craig Hopes, 39 -- Interfere with a peace officer (x2).

Joshua Hoyer, 33 -- Fail to appear.

Ramon Jaramillo, 34 -- Criminal warrant.

Eduardo Jimenez, 41 -- Public intoxication.

Aqua Kaiser, 23 -- Fail to comply.

Stephanie Lee, 38 -- Shoplifting, public intoxication.

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 48 -- Fail to comply.

Robert Mark, 25 -- Serve jail time.

Jessica Marts, 34 -- Hold for probation and parole.

John Mates, 35 -- Fail to appear (x2), fail to comply, possess burglar's tools, interfere with a peace officer.

Marshall Mayhan, 20 -- Fail to comply, criminal warrant, interfere with a peace officer, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Madison McCarthy, 28 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, marijuana - possession, resisting arrest.

Tyler McDaniel, 26 -- Fail to appear, parole revocation.

Jaelin Miller, 27 -- Fail to appear, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant (x2), theft - $1,000 or more (x4), interfere with a peace officer, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, flee or attempt to elude police (x2), reckless driving (x2).

Samuel Miller, 34 -- Serve jail time.

Jon Mockensturm, 29 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, run stop sign.

Jermaine Palato, 38 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kevin Ridl, 58 -- Serve jail time.

Reece Russell, 28 -- County warrant/hold for other agency, interfere with a peace officer.

James Samons, 41 -- Criminal warrant (x2).

Hannah Schofield, 24 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Kevin Skaj, 33 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Donald Smith, 59 -- Public intoxication.

Kayla Tamblyn, 22 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Christopher Tobin, 33 -- Criminal warrant, fail to comply, fail to appear.

Mary Venerable, 20 -- Fail to comply.

Robert Ybarra, 35 -- Interfere with a peace officer, burglary - vehicle.

