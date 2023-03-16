This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Natasha Bradley, 40 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Marcus Brown, 44 -- Public intoxication.

Kaleb Colter, 25 -- Fail to appear.

Jason Cook, 47 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Terran Gallegos, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Matthew Geis, 50 -- Serve jail time.

Sunni Johnson, Fail to comply (x2).

Robert Keith, 44 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Keith Kuder, 39 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Kevin Acosta Morales, 27 -- Fail to appear, fail to comply.

James Nunes, 21 -- Fail to appear.

Nicolle Poucher, 31 -- Fail to comply.

Derek Reents, 35 -- Serve jail time.

Coretta Rodabaugh, 42 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Timothy Sadler, 56 -- Fail to appear.

Bradley Stuckey, 31 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Ariana Tomlin, 28 -- Burglary - building, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Lanny Wilson, 27 -- Trespassing.

