Natrona County Arrest Log (3/13/23 – 3/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dillon Adams, 35 -- Fail to appear, fail to comply.

Jason Cathcart, 45 -- Fail to comply.

Beau Crouch, 35 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kasey Guenther, 33 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center, hold for probation and parole.

Michael Harvey, 36 -- Flee or attempt to elude police, driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, reckless driving, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams (x2), fail to comply, valid driver's license, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, criminal warrant, hold for probation and parole.

Robert Johnson, 43 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Joseph Montoya, 49 -- Flee or attempt to elude police, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, drive while license canceled/suspended.

Jeremy Rogers, 33 -- Assault and battery (x2), trespassing, disturbing the peace.

Douglas Ryberg, 28 -- Burglary - building, domestic battery - first offense, aggravated assault and battery, criminal trespass, property damage, trespassing.

Michael Ryffel, 52 -- Public intoxication.

Jeanine Sjoblom, 50 -- Fail to comply.

Cayla Woodell, 40 -- Hold for probation and parole.

