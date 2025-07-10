Natrona County Arrest Log (07/08/25 – 07/10/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Martin Blueford, 29 - Failure to Comply
Eduardo Solis, 43 - Criminal Warrant X2
Edgar Perez-Lopez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Javier Baez-Huerta, 30 - Immigration Hold
Jesus Padron Chacin, 33 - Driver's License, Run Stop Sign, Insurance Violation, Immigration Hold
Kyle Crase, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Property Destruction, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Antonio Johnson, 36 - Hold for Drug Court
Deyuy Herrera-Aguirre, 23 - Immigration Hold
Juan Gonzalez-Rendon, 37 - Immigration Hold
David Hickey, 58 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Mary Brewer, 36 - Trespassing
Justin Locurto, 38 - Failure to Appear
Terry Kane, 51 - DWUI
Phillip Howard, 30 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Scott Jackson, 33 - Failure to Comply X2
Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Failure to Appear
Gavin Pfrimmer, 24 - Criminal Warrant X2, Failure to Appear
Alexa Lafferty, 23 - Failure to Appear X3
Kendra Jones, 42 - Failure to Appear
Jonathan Barnett, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Avery Miller, 18 - Breach of Peace, Criminal Trespass
Eterniti Garay, 22 - Possession Controlled Substnace - Cocaine/Crack, Possesson Controlled Substance - Plant
FBI White-Collar Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
U.S. Marshal's Service's Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Dog Training Program at the Wyoming Prison
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino