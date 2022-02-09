Natrona County Arrest Log (2/4/21 – 2/9/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Carol Baker -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Glen Belt -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Timothy Bernard -- DWUI, DWUS

Chelsea Coburn -- Speed too Fast for Conditions, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Reckless Driving

Jana Devolin -- Serve Jail Time

Elijah Eastlund -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jolene Good -- Criminal Trespass

Sarah Groth -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Gage Hardwick -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kevin Hebah -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Interfere With Peace Officer, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate (6+ MPH), Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

William Henze -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Christine Jelsma -- Fail to Comply

Shane Johner -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant

Jamison Lemke -- Serve Jail Time

James Pacheco -- Hold for probation and Parole

April Reed -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear

Garrett Revere -- Contract Hold/billing

Micheal Reynolds -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

John Sappington -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jeffrey Sasse -- Criminal Warrant

Mike Snook -- Shoplifting, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab

Draven Stanton Gamotis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Taylor -- Prostitution, Public Indecency, Gambling, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Daniel Teel -- Burglary; Building

Owen Walworth -- District Court Bench Warrant

David Wilson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Justice Zerfas -- Arson: 1st Degree, Property Destruction: Under $1,000, Breach of Peace, 3rd Degree Arson