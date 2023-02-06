Natrona County Arrest Log (2/3/23 – 2/6/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rosa Aguilar, 47 -- Driving under the influence: alcohol - 0.08% or more, driving on the right side of roadway.

Johnathon Ashenfelter, 19 -- Domestic battery.

Travis Beckman, 42 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Anacin Belving, 33 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, hold for probation and parole.

Matthew Brummond, 49 -- Criminal warrant.

Juan Burton, 29 -- Public intoxication.

Jennifer Carey, 38 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Kurt Deming, 55 -- Fail to comply (x2), fail to appear, burglary - vehicle, use another's credit card - under $1,000.

Callie Dwinell, 35 -- Fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Carlos Harris, 21 -- Fail to appear, driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Spencer Lamb, 36 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Melvin Loveless, 40 -- Possession of a controlled narcotic substance - Schedule I or II, bond revocation (x5).

Nicole MacKenzie, 31 -- Serve jail time.

Matthew Mitchell, 46 -- Driving under the influence: alcohol - 0.08% or more - third offense within 10 years, compulsory auto insurance - first offense, stop lamps.

Kevin Ridl, 58 -- Serve jail time.

Autumn Smith, 26 -- Fail to comply.

Daniel Teel, 46 -- Criminal warrant, fail to comply, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Anthony Witcher, 34 -- Fail to comply.

Jason Wolfe, 21 -- Driving under the influence: alcohol - 0.08% or more, flee or attempt to elude police, reckless driving.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.