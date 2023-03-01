Natrona County Arrest Log (2/28/23 – 3/1/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Baker, 46 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Brian Burns, 27 -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Jevon Bynum, 43 -- Possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams.

Jonathan Castillo, 28 -- Contract hold.

Sherry Crimm, 51 -- Criminal warrant.

Zachery Daugherty, 32 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Michael Downey, 36 -- District court bench warrant.

Suzanna Enriquez, 24 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Cory Frenick, 40 -- Serve jail time.

Harry Hamm, 51 -- County warrrant/hold for agency.

Jason Jennings, 28 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Ryan Johannesen, 32 -- Driving while under the influence, no insurance, wrong way on a one-way street, marijuana - possession, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, contempt of court (Municipal Court).

Ondreona Montoya, 18 -- Fail to appear.

Tabitha Lynn Overgard, 46 -- Fail to appear.

Geneva Parker, 46 -- Fail to comply.

Anthony Steelman, 27 -- Interfere with a peace officer, flee or attempt to elude police, drive while license is canceled/suspended, criminal warrant.

Gabrielle Swanson, 24 -- Fail to appear.

Ariana Upton, 45 -- Hold for circuit court.

Trent White, 24 -- Shoplifting.

