Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robert Bockman, 42 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Marcus Brown, 44 -- Public intoxication, marijuana - possession.

Nicholas Fenton, 21 -- Fail to appear.

Duane Gumfory, 49 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26 -- Domestic assault, unlawful entry into an occupied structure, simple assault, vandalism/destruction of property.

Luis Martinez Garcia, 36 -- Immigration hold.

Nash Phillips, 30 -- Criminal warrant, marijuana - possession.

Tonia Stanley, 48 -- District Court bench warrant, fail to appear.

Samantha Stevens, 27 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Thomas Willson, 54 -- Fail to appear.

